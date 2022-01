West Virginia Sheriff’s in Monongalia County are searching for a missing man that was last seen over two weeks ago.

Bryn Hargreaves is 36 years of age, originally from England, and resides in the Cheat Lake area of Morgantown, WV.

Hargreaves is/has

6’2

220 pounds

White male

Brown hair

Tattoo of a family crest on his right arm.

Anyone who has information can contact the Sheriff’s Department at 304-291-7260, or leave private messages on the Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.