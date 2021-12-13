West Virginia Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

The Kanawha Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia says they need the public’s help locating a missing teen.

The Sheriff’s Office says Kaylee Steele was last seen December 10, 2021, at Nitro High School leaving with a friend possibly named Haley.

Deputies say Kaylee texted her parents at 3:30 p.m that she would be home at 8:30 p.m. and did not return home over the weekend and was reported missing overnight.

Kaylee is/has

14 years old

5’6

160 pounds

brown eyes

dark brown or black hair

Anyone with information on her whereabouts since Friday at school is urged to call 304-357-0169, message Sheriff’s Office on social media, email them at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, or anonymously message them through our website at www.kanawhasheriff.us.