West Virginia ski resort named 1 of 10 best in North America

CANAAN VALLEY, W.Va. – This week, USA TODAY published a list of the 10 best cross-country ski resorts in North America, as nominated by a panel of experts and voted on by readers.

On that list is Tucker County’s White Grass Ski Touring Center, coming in at no. 6.

White Grass, which has been in operation since 1979, is situated in Canaan Valley, right between Canaan Valley Ski Resort and Timberline Mountain and abuts the Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge and the Monongahela National Forest.

The facility originally opened as the Weiss Knob Ski Area in 1959.

The resort offers 48 trails totaling more than 60 km for cross country skiing and snowshoeing. Lessons, along with equipment rentals and sales, are available.

White Grass also features a cafe, in it’s traditional lodge, that serves up a menu of natural foods.

The center made the list, along with resorts in California, Canada, Colorado and New Hampshire.