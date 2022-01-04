West Virginia state park named a Dark Sky Park

West Virginia Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

West Virginia’s Watoga State Park has been designated as a Dark Sky Park by the International Dark Sky Association.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported it is the first site in West Virginia to get the designation, which comes with opportunities for astronomy tourism and nocturnal wildlife observation.

The Watoga State Park Foundation’s board of directors had been seeking the designation since 2018.

Officials say they replaced 150 outdoor light fixtures, installed telescopes, and added stargazing events as well as educational events on wildlife that benefits from a dark sky environment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WTRF 7News Twitter