West Virginia state park named a Dark Sky Park

West Virginia’s Watoga State Park has been designated as a Dark Sky Park by the International Dark Sky Association.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported it is the first site in West Virginia to get the designation, which comes with opportunities for astronomy tourism and nocturnal wildlife observation.

The Watoga State Park Foundation’s board of directors had been seeking the designation since 2018.

Officials say they replaced 150 outdoor light fixtures, installed telescopes, and added stargazing events as well as educational events on wildlife that benefits from a dark sky environment.