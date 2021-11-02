West Virginia State Parks offers discounts to veterans and active-duty military personnel

FILE – In this Oct. 9, 2019 file photo, the New River Gorge Bridge is seen from Fayette Station in Fayetteville, W.Va. A West Virginia program that offers cash incentives for out-of-state workers to move to the state has welcomed its first round of new residents and has opened up applications for more. The goal of the program is to leverage one of West Virginia’s most appealing assets, its epic natural beauty, to stem the tide of population loss. (F. Brian Ferguson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP, File)

CHARLESTON, WV – As a show of appreciation to veterans and active duty military personnel, Gov. Jim Justice announced today that several discounts for all United States veterans are available. Veterans who stay at a West Virginia state park lodge throughout the month of November are eligible for a 50% discount on lodge room stays.

“Our veterans and military personnel have made incredible sacrifices for our state and our country and they ask for so little in return,” Gov. Justice said. “As I’ve said many times, I truly believe that we owe every single thing we have in this life to these brave men and women, and we should always do everything in our power to show our appreciation. Providing discounts for stays in our beautiful state parks and forests is just a drop in the bucket, but I believe it’s a meaningful way for us to show our gratitude as we approach Veterans Day.”

The 50% off lodging deal is underway immediately and continues through Tuesday, Nov. 30. During this period, the deal can be utilized on lodge rooms booked as far in advance as March 31, 2022.

To receive the 50% off lodging deal, guests can make an online reservation at WVstateparks.com and use offer code “VETS50” at checkout.

When making reservations by calling a park or the West Virginia State Park Customer Call Center at 1-833-WVPARKS, the “Veterans Appreciation Rate” should be requested.

Presentation of military or veteran status will be requested upon check-in.

West Virginia State Parks is also expanding discounts to show appreciation to veterans and active duty military personnel year-round.

Exclusive, year-round discounts available to veterans and active duty military personnel include the following:

10% off entire lodge and cabin stays

15% off greens fees at West Virginia State Parks golf courses with offer code

15% off dining at lodge park restaurants

Details about these discounts, exclusions, and how to redeem them can be found online at WVstateparks.com/deals.

“It’s truly a privilege to be able to offer these deals to the brave men and women who have served and continue to serve our country,” Gov. Justice said. “It’s the least we can do, considering their sacrifices, and our hope is they can find some relaxation and enjoyment at the state parks we all love so much.”