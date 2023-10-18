PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) arrested two robbery suspects after a resident reported watching his home being burglarized live on his security camera.

Around noon Wednesday, members of the WVSP Winfield Detachment and Hurricane Police Department responded to a burglary in progress. The residence was located on Midland Trail in Hurricane.

The victim was viewing the incident in real time through their home security system. The victim advised the suspects were still on their property and were wearing masks.

The responding troopers approached the secluded residence by hiking up a mountain through the woods. Upon arrival to the residence, the suspects attempted to flee on foot but were quickly apprehended by the officers without incident.

The suspects were identified as Dustin Wendell, 33, of Saint Albans and Joshua Rutledge, 34, of Charleston. Both men were charged with burglary, conspiracy, and felony destruction of property. This investigation remains active and ongoing.