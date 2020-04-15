West Virginia State Police chasing leads on human remains found on Appalachian Trail

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia State Police are following up on leads that may help answer questions about human remains and clothing discovered on the Appalachian Trail last week.

A human skull was found by a tree trimming service near Harpers Ferry last Tuesday which led to the remains of a person wearing a dress shirt, a red jacket with a stripe across the chest, and a pair of size ten high top shoes. A necklace was also found with an inscription of Saint Mary. Since the recovery of the remains by the U.S. Park Police, Blue Ridge Search and Rescue and the Jefferson County medical examiner, West Virginia State Police have been working the investigation.

“As of now we have multiple calls coming in all along the east coast from North Carolina up to New York,” said Sgt. J.S.. Chumley with the West Virginia State Police. “We’re looking in to every call that’s made to us.”

Anyone with information that may help with this investigation is asked to call state police in Charles Town.