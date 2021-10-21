West Virginia State Police investigating death of inmate at jail

The West Virginia State police are investigating the death of an inmate at the North-Central Regional Jail.

WV State police say Anthony Richard Jones, age 35 of Clarksburg died but the cause of death was not given.

Another inmate William Bolton Adams III, age 50 of Ritchie County West Virginia, was seriously wounded.

WV State Police believe these two incidents involve several inmates.

A second death also occurred at the jail on this same date. Jacqueline Veronique Pyles, age 24 of Farmington, West Virginia was found dead.

At this time the second death is believed to have been self-inflicted and completely unrelated to the other two incidents. No fowl play is suspected in the second death according to WV State Police.

WV State Police say they are continuing to investigate.