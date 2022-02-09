Silver alert canceled; West Virginia woman found

West Virginia Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: West Virginia State police say Gladys Gilman and her vehicle has been located. The Silver Alert has been canceled

West Virginia State Police have issued a silver alert for a missing woman.

State Police say Gladys Hensley Gilman, 83, from New Haven was last seen on February 8 around 10 PM.

Gladys is believed to be driving a 2014 white Subaru Crosstrek with a West Virginia license plate 55S784 and it is unknown what direction she is headed.

Gladys also has a history of Alzheimer’s and dementia, according to state police.

Gladys is/has:

  • 5’2
  • 114 pounds
  • brown eyes
  • brown hair

If located, please contact the New Haven police department, the Mason County Sheriff’s Department, the West Virginia State Police or call 911.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WTRF 7News Twitter