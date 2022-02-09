Silver alert canceled; West Virginia woman found

UPDATE: West Virginia State police say Gladys Gilman and her vehicle has been located. The Silver Alert has been canceled

West Virginia State Police have issued a silver alert for a missing woman.

State Police say Gladys Hensley Gilman, 83, from New Haven was last seen on February 8 around 10 PM.

Gladys is believed to be driving a 2014 white Subaru Crosstrek with a West Virginia license plate 55S784 and it is unknown what direction she is headed.

Gladys also has a history of Alzheimer’s and dementia, according to state police.

Gladys is/has:

5’2

114 pounds

brown eyes

brown hair

If located, please contact the New Haven police department, the Mason County Sheriff’s Department, the West Virginia State Police or call 911.