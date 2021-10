(WTRF) — Troopers from the Winfield Detachment of the West Virginia State Police are attempting to locate 53-year-old Russell Bibbee.

He is wanted out of Austin, Texas for a Parole Violation. He is considered armed and dangerous.

As recently as Wednesday, Russell Bibbee was staying at a residence on Custer Ridge Road near Buffalo, West Virginia.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts, should call the West Virginia State Police, Winfield Detachment at 304-586-2000 or 911.