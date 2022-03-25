(WTRF) — On Friday, March 25, 2022, at approximately 4:30 pm, Cpl. E.R. Robinett was contacted by a Wayne County Magistrate in reference to a terrorist threat sent by text message on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

The suspect, Denny Lee Adkins, age 42 of Branchland, WV is currently wanted on unrelated charges of Strangulation and Domestic Battery.

Denny Adkins has allegedly made recent threats to shoot a Wayne County Magistrate and any Law Enforcement officer who would attempt to arrest him.

Denny Adkins’ whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on the location of Denny Adkins should call the West Virginia State Police at (304) 372-5131.