CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On Thursday, April 21, Corporal D. E. Gregory of the West Virginia State Police received a complaint of a missing person, 33-year-old Amanda Dawn Gillenwater, who had not been seen or heard from since Monday, April 18 at approximately 2:30 pm.

Gillenwater’s last known whereabouts was leaving CAMC General Hospital in Charleston.

Gillenwater is approximately 5’2, 195 lbs with blue eyes.

She is from the Yawkey area of Lincoln County. She may also be going by the last name of Carter.

Gregory entered the Gillenwater into NCIC as a missing person on April 21.

This missing person incident remains under investigation.