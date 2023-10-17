LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A West Virginia State trooper was involved in a shooting incident Tuesday, according to the West Virginia State Police (WVSP).

A member from the WVSP Hamlin Detachment responded to a domestic dispute off of Route 3 near West Hamlin. Once on scene, the trooper made contact with with the accused.

Police say the accused allegedly refused lawful orders and attacked the trooper. A physical altercation occurred, resulting in the trooper firing one shot from his duty weapon and striking the accused in the upper torso.

The accused was transported to Cabell Huntington Hospital where he is in stable condition.

The trooper was uninjured.

No names are being released at this time. This investigation remains active and ongoing.