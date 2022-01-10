West Virginia steelworkers receive lay off notice during strike

A group of workers in West Virginia received a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) during a strike.

Special Metals of Huntington, West Virginia informed 75 workers that they would soon be fired, according to WOWK

According to WSAZ, almost 450 workers have been on strike since October 1, and negotiations are set to resume on Tuesday morning.

Union President Chad Thompson told WOWK that “will try to negotiate to see what [they] can do to stop it and keep those people working.”

Special Metals says on their website that they are the largest facility of nickel alloy in the world