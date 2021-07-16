West Virginia students spend a week learning how to lead with sheriffs

West Liberty, W.Va. (WTRF) – For most students, summer vacation usually means sleeping in and going to the pool.

But these West Virginia kids are spending theirs preparing for a future of leadership.

Dozens of teens from all over the state graduated from the Sheriff’s Youth Academy at West Liberty University this afternoon.

Over the course of a week, they were taught the basics of law enforcement and how government works at the local level.

Instead of just learning about the court system in a classroom, sheriffs brought in real attorneys for a mock trial, where students played the roles of elected officials.

Campers and staff say it’s a week of discipline, but also of deep friendship.

I just like seeing the kids bond. By the end of the week we’re taking kids throughout the state of West Virginia, bringing them together and they have various roles that they play and they are like the best friends and colleagues when they leave here. John Schultz, Chief Deputy, Ohio County Sheriff’s Office

My favorite part of the whole thing is kind of just seeing the different variety of what the sheriffs have to do throughout the day, like what kind of training they have to do, like just how strict it can possibly be. Steven Pritt, Senior Counselor

Other activities included firearm safety and even how to deal with a car accident.

Officers and students from more than a dozen Mountain State counties were represented.