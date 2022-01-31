West Virginia submits waiver to CDC to stop vaccine mandate in hospitals

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced that West Virginia would submit a waiver to the CDC to stop vaccine mandates at rural hospitals.

Gov. Justice said he talked to the Governors in the state of Tennessee and Virginia to join in their effort to stop the vaccines for rural hospitals.

Gov. Justice says the vaccination mandate puts a strain on hospitals and that it’s going to be tougher for hospitals in West Virginia to provide care to their patients with a mandate.

Dr. Clay Marsh says staffing in the hospitals is currently a ‘challenging problem’ and the Governors are weighing a risk-reward to keep the doors open at the hospitals.

Dr. Marsh also claimed this is a waiver and not an edict.

The Governor of West Virginia said this isn’t a Supreme Court mandate it’s a Biden Administration mandate.

The Supreme Court upheld the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) mandate requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for an estimated 20 million healthcare workers.

Gov. Justice said this waiver is a ‘Hail Mary’ and he’s hopeful that it will be considered and granted.

‘We can’t afford to fire people,’ Gov. Justice said.

