West Virginia Supreme Court rejects pay cycle dispute appeal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from five state employees who claimed the state’s switch of their pay cycles to every two weeks was unconstitutional.

The high court Tuesday affirmed a ruling last year by a Kanawha County circuit judge who granted summary judgment to the state.

The lawsuit was over a 2014 move by the Legislature to switch from a semi-monthly, or 24-week pay cycle, to a 26-week pay cycle.

The justices noted that in 2017, for example, the petitioners received every penny of what they earned.

The difference was that work for a December pay cycle wasn’t paid out until January 2018.