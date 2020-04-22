Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

West Virginia Supreme Court upholds ‘right-to-work’ law

by: AP

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Supreme Court has upheld a so-called right-to-work law and handed a defeat to labor unions which had sought to protect workers’ union dues.

In an opinion released Tuesday, the justices granted summary judgment to the state and overturned a February 2019 ruling by a lower court judge who had sided with the unions.

A Kanawha County circuit judge had ruled some provisions of the law were unconstitutional, including those authorizing union employees to stop paying dues and fees.

But the state Supreme Court ruled the law does not violate constitutional rights of association, property, or liberty.

