West Virginia taking feedback on plan to fight substance abuse

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia is taking time to carefully craft how it battles substance abuse across the state next year.

The DHHR Office of Drug Control Policy and the Governor’s Council on Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment continue to seek public in put on next year’s Substance Use Response Plan.

On Tuesday, another virtual town hall focused on the treatment, recovery and research aspects of helping those in need.

Some of the goals include improving access to treatment, providing more education to reduce the stigma of drug abuse and creating a better recovery support system.

The plan also details steps to address recovery for pregnant women, those who use multiple substances and increasing the number of providers to match the demand for treatment.

This is super important to our work over this next year. We really value and prioritize the comments that we get today and the feedback that we get today as to how we implement this plan. We could not do it without this knowledge and information of people that are on the ground, doing the work. Dr. Matt Christiansen, Director, Office of Drug Control Policy

There are still more town hall meetings to collect input on the West Virginia Substance Use Response Plan.

You can read the plan, comment on it or register for an upcoming town hall at helpandhopewv.org/odcp.