OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County Schools announced Friday that a male teacher was relieved of his duties following allegations of inappropriate conduct with a minor student.

The teacher resigned.

The district released this statement Friday evening:

“Ohio County Schools immediately relieved the now former teacher from his duties due to an alleged inappropriate relationship with a minor student. Ohio County Schools administrators acted swiftly and decisively when the allegations arose, and they have taken all appropriate steps as required by law and in the best interest of the student. Ohio County Schools is working with the appropriate parties to provide support and counseling to the affected student. Being there is an ongoing criminal investigation, we will not comment further at this time.” Ohio County Schools’ statement on alleged inappropriate relationship between a former tracher and minor student

The West Virginia State Police is investigating the situation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 7News and WTRF.com for updates.