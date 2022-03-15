Former Fayette County teacher, Leonard Varner Jr., 35, pleads guilty to felony sex offenses regarding former students, reports WVVA.

Varner pled guilty to one count of third-degree sexual assault, one count of second-degree sexual assault, one count of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in a position of trust, and one count of soliciting a minor.

According to WVVA, all of the offenses to which Varner plead are felony sex offenses that involved minor children.

Varner could face a minimum of 25 years and a maximum of 60 years in prison. He is set to be sentenced on May 9th.