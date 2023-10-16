FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A West Virginia teacher’s aide was charged with battery of a disabled child, according to the West Virginia State Police.

On Sept. 27, Sergeant Milam received a call from the New River Intermediate School Principal regarding the mistreatment of a 10-year-old, female autistic student by a teacher’s aide.

During the investigation, evidence was reviewed and collected.

After consulting with the Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney, warrants were obtained on Amanda Gail Hollandsworth for three counts of battery on a disabled child.

On Monday, October 16, Hollandsworth was arrested and arraigned in Fayette County Magistrate Court. Hollandsworth was placed on a $25,000 bond pending court proceedings.