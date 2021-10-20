West Virginia teachers union sues WV county over COVID-19 school policy

West Virginia teachers union is suing a county board of education over its COVID-19 policies.

The West Virginia Education Association filed the lawsuit Monday against the Putnam County Board of Education.

Under the policy, face coverings are optional for students and staff. Masks will become mandatory for at least five days if 25% of a high school’s students test positive or if 15% of an elementary or middle school’s students test positive.

The lawsuit claims the board’s policies on contact tracing, masks, quarantines and seating charts violate state reportable disease rules. The lawsuit seeks a preliminary injunction.