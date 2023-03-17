BIRCH RIVER, W.Va. (WTRF) — The West Virginia State Police reported that a teenager and a juvenile were killed in a motorcycle accident Thursday.

Captain R. A. Maddy of the West Virginia State Police released information on the fatal accident that occurred Thursday, March 16 around 2:50 p.m. in Birch River, Nicholas County.

Sgt. D.P. White was conducting road patrol on US Route 19, utilizing a dash mounted radar when he observed a motorcycle traveling at a speed of 120 mph.

The officer then activated his patrol vehicle’s lights and siren in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop.

A pursuit ensued. The driver of the motorcycle, Devon Brantley, 19, of Birch River, West Virginia and his juvenile female passenger were ejected from the motorcycle when it traveled from US Route 19 onto Youngs Monument Road, then back onto US 19, then struck a log truck.

Both Brantley and his passenger succumbed to their injuries. They were pronounced deceased on the scene.

The status of this investigation is active and ongoing.