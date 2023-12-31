BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A 17-year-old teen girl was killed in a DUI-related crash Sunday, according to the West Virginia State Police.

On Sunday, December 31, Trooper M. S. Hall and Trooper R. K. Bowers responded to the Cameo Road area of Boone County for a single vehicle crash.

Upon arriving on scene, both officers discovered the victim, a 17-year-old female, deceased at the scene as a result of the crash.

The victim was the front passenger of the vehicle involved in the crash.

The driver was identified as Brandy May Adkins, 23 of Harts, West Virginia. Adkins received minor non-life-threatening injuries and received medical care at Boone Memorial Hospital.

Brandy May Adkins

Adkins is being charged with DUI Causing Death. She was transported to Southwestern Regional Jail.

The victim was transported to the West Virginia State Medical Examiner’s Officer for further examination.

Speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

The victim and the accused driver are siblings.

The status of this investigation is active and ongoing.