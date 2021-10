A West Virginia teen showed up to West Virginia Governor’s Jim Justice’s COVID-19 briefing as the Governor himself.

The 13-year-old, Jamison, was in the full Governor’s outfit, white hair, suit jacket, crocs, and even Babydog!

The real Governor Justice allowed the teen to give a public statement to those watching during the briefing and Jamison said, “Get vaccinated for Babydog.’

You can watch the interaction in full in the video above.