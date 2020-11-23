West Virginia teenager sentenced in fatal DUI accident

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia teenager has been sentenced to three to 15 years in prison for a drunken driving accident that killed a teen passenger in his vehicle.

The Journal reports 19-year-old Nicholas James Shackelford, of Inwood, received the maximum possible sentence Friday in Berkeley County Circuit Court.

Shackelford pleaded guilty in October to felony DUI causing death.

The vehicle he was driving overturned on Dec. 31, killing 18-year-old Kristen Barron.

Both Shackelford and Barron were ejected from the vehicle.