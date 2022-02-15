According to a study done by WalletHub out of all 50 states, West Virginia has ranked the least educated state in America.

In this study, all 50 states were compared across 18 metrics that examined the key factors of a well-educated population: educational attainment, school quality, and achievement gaps between genders and races.

The top five most educated states in America begin with Massachusetts at number 1 with a total score of 81.82, Maryland at 2 with 78.48, Connecticut at 3 with 72.68, Colorado at 4 with 69.82, and Vermont at 5 with 69.67.

West Virginia’s total score was 23.15, with Educational Attainment at 50 and Quality of Education at 42 making West Virginia the least educated state in America.

Ranked at the bottom of the list was Alabama at 46 with a total score of 33.08, Arkansas at 47 with 31.00, Louisiana at 48 with 25.75, Mississippi at 49 with 25.35, and West Virginia at 50.