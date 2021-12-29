West Virginia Tire Disposal fire continues to burn

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A fire that started on Christmas Day continues to burn in Nicholas County.

The fire began around 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 25 at West Virginia Tire Disposal in Summersville. Officials told 13 News on Saturday that every fire department in Nicholas County responded to the call.

Tuesday dozens of firefighters from ten counties were still on scene to help put the fire out. First responders said it could be at least another week before the fire is out. In the meantime, a local church is making sure no one fighting that fire goes hungry.

“That is Christmas to bless people,” said Cathy Norman, a volunteer at New Beginnings Worship Center in Summersville, WV.

Chili, crackers and lunch cakes were on the menu Tuesday at the New Beginnings Worship Center’s food trailer that has been set up at the fire scene since Christmas morning.

“A lot of the community just all joined together and just pitched in there,” Norman said. “Anything that we need they help us.”

According to Nicholas County Homeland Security Director John McGinnis, the fire is contained to a 100 ft. by 100 ft. area on the side of a mountain. He said there is a space the size of six football fields full of tires nearby. They have dug moats and are soaking tires to create a fire break.

While that work is going on, church volunteers back at the staging area are preparing meals and putting the food in bags that can be easily transported wherever they are needed.

The volunteers said they are happy to be there at the scene to help make the difficult work a little easier.

“They are so thankful,” Norman said about the first responders. “The guys come in and they just can’t thank us enough and we thank them. We just so appreciate them for what they are doing.”

Right now the cause of the fire is still under investigation. One firefighter suffered minor injuries while falling into a creek Monday. New Beginnings Worship Center in Summersville is accepting donations of food and drinks to hand out there at the fire scene.