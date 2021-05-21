West Virginia To Celebrate Juneteenth For The First Time As A State Holiday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia will mark Juneteenth for the first time as a state holiday this year with a virtual performance from Montell Jordan.

The R&B singer-turned-pastor is known for his 1995 pop hit “This Is How We Do It.”

The holiday on June 19 celebrates the day in 1865 that all enslaved Black people learned they had been freed from bondage.

West Virginia’s Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs announced the programming for the day on Thursday.

The live-streamed event will feature over a dozen musicians, dancers and poets from across the state.