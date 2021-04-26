West Virginia To Give Savings Bonds To ‘Kids’ Who Get Vaccinated

(WTRF)- Gov. Justice announced during his Monday coronavirus briefing that anyone between the ages of 16-35 who gets vaccinated will receive a savings bond.

The savings bond plan is a bid to get more COVID-19 vaccine shots in arms in West Virginia

‘We can use CARES dollars to do exactly just this, we’re going to give everyone single one of these people, the people that have already stepped up, we’re going to give a $100 savings bond to every single one that takes their vaccines,” said Gov. Justice

In addition, Gov. Justice received other recommendations to improve vaccinations in West Virginia such as highly visible clinics in front of schools, utilizing a program like ‘Meals On Wheels’ to vaccinate the public and pay pharmacies to stay open later.

“We got to shut it down, I’m stepping up and calling for our kids to accept this wonderful savings bond and keep it for a long time,’ Gov. Justice added.

Currently, 558,785 people in West Virginia have been fully vaccinated.

“I’m telling you, West Virginia, it’s time to shut this thing down” unless state residents want COVID-19 to “linger forever, said Gov. Justice.”

It was not announced, at this time, on how those in West Virginia could retrieve the savings bond.

This is a developing story, stick with 7News for updates