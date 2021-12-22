West Virginia to hold statewide day of prayer

West Virginia Govenor Jim Justice and religious leaders from West Virginia will conduct a live, statewide Day of Prayer and Hope service on Thursday.

The service will be at 10 AM.

Gov. Justice said this will provide West Virginians an opportunity to come together in prayer during the holiday season to honor the more than 5,200 West Virginians who have been lost to COVID-19.

The service will be held by leaders from many different religious backgrounds, providing an opportunity for all West Virginians, no matter their religious denomination, to come together in a time of reflection and prayer.

The service will be held virtually and available for all West Virginians to watch online at WTRF.COM