Do It For Babydog! Again?

During his media briefing, Gov. Justice admitted that there will be a new incentive program to get people vaccinated.

Gov. Justice said he will make a new incentive program to get vaccinated on Friday.

It will be designed to ‘our younger people’ said Gov. Justice.

‘We’re going to give a lot more stuff away,’ said Gov. Justice.

No other information on the incentive was made available at this time.

