West Virginia Troopers search for missing 20-year-old man

West Virginia Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CABELL COUNTY, WV – Have you seen this man? West Virginia State Troopers are searching for him!

Troopers are looking for missing 20-year-old Richard Charles Harris.

He was last seen leaving The Lifehouse in Huntington on February 2nd and last spoke with his mother on February 3rd. He told her he was with a new friend.

Richard has medical conditions that require medication he could be without, according to troopers.

He has blonde hair, blue eyes, is 5’5″ tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has a wolf tattoo on his upper right arm and a diamond tattoo on his right hand.

If you know Richard’s whereabouts, contact troopers at 304-528-5555.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter