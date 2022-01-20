West Virginia trying to ban school mask, testing requirements with Act

FILE – In this July 14, 2020, file photo, amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19, Aiden Trabucco, right, wears a mask as he raises his hand to answer a question behind Anthony Gonzales during a summer STEM camp at Wylie High School in Wylie, Texas. School districts that plan to reopen classrooms in the fall are wrestling with whether to require teachers and students to wear face masks — an issue that has divided urban and rural schools and yielded widely varying guidance. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

A group of lawmakers in West Virginia is trying to pass a law forbidding mask mandates in K-12 schools.

The “Public School Health Rights Act” would also restrict districts from requiring COVID-19 testing for people who don’t have symptoms and prevent students or school employees from being made to quarantine or isolate unless they test positive for COVID-19.

West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee said he thinks the policy could hurt residents.

He argued that lawmakers should be looking out for the safety of grandparents who are raising kids and are at risk for contracting severe cases of COVID-19.