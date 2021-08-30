West Virginia under state of preparedness

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice during his briefing on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 (Courtesy: Gov. Jim Justice)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has issued a statewide advisory for officials to make preparations as Hurricane Ida moves inland.

According to the National Weather Service, the potential for heavy rainfall and flooding will increase Tuesday and Wednesday in West Virginia as Ida’s remnants track to the northeast from the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Justice says the state is ready to provide resources should flooding or other weather-related incidents occur.

The weather service will conduct daily briefings with state leaders and emergency management personnel this week.

da made landfall as a Category 4 storm along the Louisiana coast