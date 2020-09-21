West Virginia Univ. spending extra on buses this semester

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University is spending nearly $4 million on extra buses for public transportation between its Morgantown campuses this semester.

The Dominion Post reports the move comes after WVU’s Personal Rapid Transit system was shut down due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

WVU associate vice president of auxiliary and business services Ted Svehlik says up to 2,400 people each day ride the buses between WVU’s Health Sciences, Evansdale and downtown campuses.  

WVU’s in-person classes in Morgantown were halted earlier this month.

Nearly all undergraduate courses were moved online temporarily after a recent uptick in virus cases.

