West Virginia Univ. students face fines for no virus test

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University students will face penalties and discipline for failing to meet COVID-19 testing and education requirements before returning to campus.

The university says it began sending registration emails Monday for the free coronavirus test to students on the Morgantown campus.

All students and employees must be tested. Students also must complete a virus education course prior to returning to campus.

Students who fails to do so will have $250 added to their account and will be referred to the Office of Student Conduct.

Students also will face discipline for failing to wear masks on campus. The fall semester starts Aug. 19.