West Virginia University Faculty Senate set to vote on no-confidence resolution on Monday

West Virginia University’s Faculty Senate is set to vote on a resolution that would express no confidence in President Gordon Gee and Provost Maryanne Reed.

The vote is scheduled for Monday in Morgantown.

Among the issues cited in the resolution is a lack of coronavirus vaccine mandates for students and staff.

Full-time faculty voted overwhelmingly in September in favor of such mandates.

More than 92% of WVU faculty and staff and 82% of students have been vaccinated at its Morgantown, Beckley, and Keyser campuses.

The resolution also addresses hiring practices, work procedures, and a perceived lack of transparency in academic initiatives.