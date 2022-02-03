West Virginia University student says they were served raw chicken at dining hall

A West Virginia University student is claiming she was served raw chicken at a dining hall at Café Evansdale.

Mackenzie Sherry shared a photo of a chicken sandwich with WVU’s student newspaper, The Daily Athenaeum and she told the paper she got sick and missed classes.

According to online records from the Monongalia County Health Department Café Evansdale has had multiple violations since opening in August of 2018.

WVU released a statement about the violations to WBOY

“The health, safety and well-being of West Virginia University students is our top priority within WVU Dining Services.

“Recent reports of serving raw or undercooked food in some of our dining halls is unacceptable and does not reflect our brand standards. Our goal, in partnership with Sodexo, is to provide an exceptional dining experience for our students and guests, and these reports suggest we are not always achieving this goal.

“In response to these incidents, we have worked with Sodexo and are implementing several additional measures focused on proper food handling and safety. These measures include increased training for our supervisors, culinary team members and frontline employees, as well as expanded audits and inspections of the food we prepare and serve.

“These enhanced procedures are in addition to those safety protocols already in place to ensure proper food handling and preparation, which include regular inspections by WVU Environmental Health and Safety and the Monongalia County Health Department.

“WVU Dining Services takes the findings of each inspection from the Monongalia Health Department and WVU Environmental Health and Safety very seriously and responds to each observation — regardless of seriousness — with the same degree of urgency.

“We also will host weekly meet-and-greet events, which are called “Dinner with the GMs,” to increase communication among students and our Dining Services leadership team members. The goal of these events is to provide students an open forum to ask questions and share concerns directly with our general managers.

“Receiving feedback from students and parents is critical to learning how we can enhance our services and improve our guest experiences. We have communicated directly with those who shared concerns. Students and parents may continue to share any questions or concerns with our team at 304-293-9999 or dining@mail.wvu.edu. An online contact form also is available.

“We are committed to addressing these concerns, operating with transparency and providing the best possible service for our campus community.”