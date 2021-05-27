West Virginia Vaccine Lottery Details

(WTRF)- During his coronavirus briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced a new incentive to get those in West Virginia vaccinated.

‘I don’t want to sit back and let Ohio dominate the news,’ Gov Justice said.

Gov. Justice says the new incentive plan will be drawings that will consist of million-dollar prize lottery drawings, scholarship winners, and Ford F-150 trucks.

West Virginia will announce rules for the drawings on tuesday next week.

The first drawing will begin on West Virginia Day, June 20.

Gov. Justice says those who at least have 1 shot will be entered into the drawing.

Gov. Justice didn’t go into details about where the money will come from but said West Virginia still has money in the CARES Act.

‘If you don’t get a vaccine now, there will be a run on vaccines, said Gov. Justice.’