West Virginia vets have a new apprenticeship opportunity

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Next week is National Apprentice Week and there’s a great opportunity for veterans.

A brand new apprenticeship program was just approved over the summer.

It’s for the West Virginia Rural Water Association.

Veterans have a chance to work anywhere in the nation.

The position is for a waste water operations specialist.

It’s a great opportunity for vets looking for a change in career.

Or even to get back on their feet.

If they successfully complete this program, they receive a national certification so they can work anywhere in the United States if they want to. Cheryl Stiles, West Virginia State Director of US Labor’s Vets

West Virginia is one of 34 states that have this program.