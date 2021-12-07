West Virginia victorious in blocking vaccine mandate for federal contractors; AG says

Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered to the students and faculty of UTPB during a vaccination clinic held in partnership with Midland Memorial Hospital, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said six states have succeeded in blocking the Biden Administration’s proposed vaccine mandate for federal contractors.

In November, the Attorney General joined six other states in filing a complaint against President Joe Biden and many federal agencies within the Administration in response to the COVID-19 vaccination requirement placed on federal contractors.



A federal judge in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia issued a preliminary injunction on Tuesday, delaying the mandate from taking effect.

“I’m pleased that the courts continue to take a stand against unlawful vaccine mandates and side with personal freedoms,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “All citizens – including federal contractors and their employees – have the right to make their own decisions about whether to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Attorney General Morrisey and the group of Attorneys General sued, urging the court to stop the president, the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force and other federal entities from enforcing the mandate on any federal contracting agency, subcontractor, and employee of the states.



The Attorneys General alleged President Biden and the other federal defendants acted unlawfully in many ways. These allegations include overstepping their constitutional authority, violating the separation of powers as set forth in the Tenth Amendment, and violating the Spending Clause of the United States Constitution.



West Virginia joined Georgia in filing suit along with Attorneys General in Alabama, Idaho, Kansas, South Carolina, and Utah.