West Virginia volunteer firefighter dies from COVID-19 complications

West Virginia Headlines

by: WBOY

Posted: / Updated:

PARSONS, W.Va. – A Parsons volunteer firefighter has died from COVID-19 complications.

Parsons Volunteer Fire Department Lieutenant Adam Arbogast died Nov. 25 due to complications from COVID-19. (Courtesy: Lohr & Barb Funeral Home)

According to a press release from the Parsons Volunteer Fire Department, Lieutenant Adam Arbogast died late Thursday evening, Nov. 25.

Arbogast was a member of the Parsons VFD for more than 20 years, the release states. He served as a lieutenant for Parsons Company 10 for the last eight years and was a dispatcher for Tucker County 911.

A viewing will be held for Arbogast on Dec. 1, 4 p.m.–7 p.m. at the Lohr & Barb Funeral Home in Parsons. A funeral service will be held on Dec. 2 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Arbogast was 37 years old.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter