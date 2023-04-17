MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – A Martinsburg, West Virginia woman has admitted to trafficking a teenager to a Florida man, according to a press release from the United States District Attorney’s Office, Northern District of West Virginia.

Destiny Rebecca Somersall, age 41, pled guilty Monday to one count of sex trafficking of a child. Somersall sent photographs and videos of the minor to 75-year-old John Balch for cash and gifts.

One of the videos included a second victim. Somersall later drove the teen to a hotel in Maryland for sexual contact with Balch for money on multiple occasions. Investigators found at least 60 cash transactions between Balch and Somersall over a period of two years totaling $13,725.

Balch has been indicted in the District of Maryland on related charges.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland assisted.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberley Crockett is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

For more information on human trafficking, go to www.stophumantraffickingwv.org. To report a potential human trafficking crime, email USWVN-Report@usdoj.gov or call 304-234-0100.