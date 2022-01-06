West Virginia woman arrested after officers say she attacked them ‘like a spider monkey’

A West Virginia woman was arrested on Sunday after she was charged with battery on an officer.

Police say they responded to a home to serve domestic violence papers on Debra Riggleman, 51, from Hardy County.

According to WDTV Riggleman jumped from her couch and at the officers ‘“like a spider monkey” and hit an officer in the face and causing the police officer to bleed.

The news outlet reports that Riggleman had to be restrained while being placed in handcuffs and into the police car.

Riggleman is currently in the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail.