UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The West Virginia State Police announced the capture of an escaped fugitive.

On Thursday, Sept. 21, members of the West Virginia State Police, the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department, Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Parole, and the US Marshal Service traveled to a residence on Upper Childers Run in Upshur County after receiving a tip on the location of escaped convict, Denver Bennett.

After an initial search of the residence, units on scene then obtained permission to search a camper located next door from the owner, Beverly Dawn Beckner, age 47.

Bennett was successfully located hiding inside the camper. Bennett was taken into custody without incident.

Beckner was arrested for aiding and abetting a fugitive. Further charges are pending.