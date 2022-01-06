West Virginia woman charged after allegedly giving healthy 1-year-old CPR while high on meth

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after performing CPR on a one-year-old who allegedly did not require medical assistance while she was under the influence of meth.

On Jan. 4, deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a possible domestic dispute taking place at a residence on Mt. Lebanon Road in Buckhannon, according to a press release sent out by the sheriff’s office.

When deputies arrived, they encountered a man and a woman and “immediately separated all parties.” They also discovered a woman, identified as Jocelyn Krum, 25, of Buckhannon, “to be under the influence of methamphetamine,” the release states.

While in her impaired state, Krum believed [a 1-year-old] child was not breathing,” and then “performed CPR chest compressions” on the child who “did not require medical attention,” according to the release.

Krum has been charged with child abuse creating a serious risk of injury or death. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail without bond.