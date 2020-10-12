West Virginia woman convicted of abuse in toddler’s death

KINGWOOD, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman has been convicted in the death of a toddler under her care.

The Dominion Post reports 24-year-old Kelly Marie Tusing of Tunnelton was convicted Friday in Preston County Circuit Court on a charge of death caused by a parent, guardian or custodian by abuse.

The 13-month-old girl was removed from life support by her family after eight days in the hospital.

Tusing faces at least 15 years in prison when she is sentenced in January.

Witnesses testified the child’s parents had been arguing and took her to Tusing’s home out of concern for the girl’s safety.