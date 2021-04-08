West Virginia Woman Facing Charges After Baby’s Death During At-Home Birth

PENNSBORO, W.Va. — A woman is facing several charges after a baby she gave birth to at her home, died, without an attempt to get the child medical attention, officials allege.

Elizabeth Saxton

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Department, a woman gave birth to a child at her residence on School Drive in Pennsboro on Apr. 4.

The woman, Elizabeth Saxton, 31, of Pennsboro, “stated she gave birth to the infant child while taking a shower,” deputies said.

Saxton then told deputies that “the infant child was blue in color and not breathing,” and that Saxton “did not attempt to resuscitate the infant child and did not call 911,” according to the complaint.

After that, Saxton “wrapped the infant child in a white in color towel” then placed the child “beside her bed,” deputies said.

Saxton has been charged with child neglect resulting in death and concealment of a deceased human body. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.